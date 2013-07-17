UPDATE 1-US Senate to look at banks' control of commodity storage

July 17 A U.S. Senate committee will hold a
hearing next week on whether banks should control physical
storage of commodities, the HuffingtonPost reported, a signal
that lawmakers may toughen their stance on this controversial
but lucrative business for Wall Street firms.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JP Morgan Chase & Co
and Morgan Stanley all have business units involved in
the storage of physical commodities such as metals and oil, as
well as being involved in commodities trading.
The Senate hearing will take place as a five-year grace
period from the U.S. Federal Reserve that allows banks to hold
physical commodities assets is set to expire before the end of
the year.
The panel will hear on July 23 from beer and can maker
MillerCoors and two experts who are critical of the banks'
involvement in physical commodities and infrastructure,
including businesses such as storage and transportation.
"When Wall Street banks control the supply of both
commodities and financial products, there's a potential for
anti-competitive behaviour and manipulation," Sen. Sherrod Brown
(D-Ohio), a member of the banking committee, was reported as
saying in the HuffingtonPost.
"It also exposes these megabanks -- and the entire financial
system -- to undue risk," he said in comments published on
Tuesday.
The Huffington Post said representatives for Goldman and JP
Morgan might also be asked to testify before the banking
committee.
Both banks are reported to be seeking sellers for their
metals warehousing business, which have brought them profits but
equally strong criticism from industrial
consumers.
Consumers charge that warehouse companies owned by big banks
and trade houses have allowed queues of a year or more to build
up at their London Metal Exchange-registered sheds.
The queues have prompted spot premiums for aluminium, for
example, to rise to record levels across the globe, even as the
market remains chronically over-supplied on paper, with LME
prices depressed.
Rising premiums - paid over the LME cash price to cover
physical delivery costs - hurt consumers who can not pass the
costs on to their customers. In some cases, high premiums match
or exceed their razor thin profit margins.
"The senate hearing focus on banks as the source of the
problem to the exclusion of the large trading houses is I think
misplaced," Robert Bernstein, partner at law firm Eaton & Van
Winkle, said. "Warehouse companies are owned by large trading
houses who are not banks."
Bernstein, who has represented copper consumers impacted by
warehouse queues and rising premiums, said eliminating bank
ownership would not solve the problem. "The LME has proposed new
regulations which the market seems to think will break the
logjam. I'm not saying that it will but it might," he said.
The London Metal Exchange proposed a major overhaul of its
metals storage system earlier this month, which will link
load-in and load-out rates for warehouses with a waiting time of
more than 100 calendar days for material.