UPDATE 2-Barrick sells Australian Cowal gold mine to Evolution for $550 mln

* Deal will boost Evolution's gold output to 800,000
ounce/year
* Evolution set to become Australia's No.2 gold producer
* Bankers say harder to find a buyer for Barrick's Porgera
mine
(Adds Evolution chairman, analyst comments)
By Sam Forgione and Sonali Paul
NEW YORK/MELBOURNE, May 25 Barrick Gold
, the world's top gold producer, has agreed to sell its
Cowal mine to Evolution Mining for $550 million in a
deal that will turn Evolution into Australia's second largest
producer of the precious metal.
The deal gives Evolution a large, low-cost mine that will
boost its output to around 800,000 ounces a year, around
one-third the output of top Australian producer Newcrest Mining
.
"This is a truly transformational acquisition for
Evolution," Executive Chairman Jake Klein said after the deal
was announced on Monday. "This is the high quality asset we have
been looking for to cornerstone our business."
Barrick put Cowal up for sale along with its Porgera mine in
Papua New Guinea, among other assets, in an effort to cut debt
by $3 billion by the end of this year.
Analysts congratulated Evolution for snaring Cowal for well
below the $650 million price tag it had been expected to fetch.
"We put in what we thought was a fair price, but one which
we are very happy acquiring it at," Klein told analysts and
media on a conference call, adding that the price reflected the
subdued asset values in the current market.
Evolution was able to afford the bid with the backing of
Luxembourg-based private company La Mancha, from whom it
recently agreed to buy two small Australian mines in an
all-share deal worth A$293 million ($229 million).
Evolution plans to pay for Cowal by raising about A$248
million through a sale of new shares and with new bank loans.
With this deal, Evolution's production will overtake fellow
Australian gold miner Northern Star Resource, which
grew rapidly last year after buying four gold mines from Barrick
and Newmont Mining Corp for less than $200 million.
Analysts said it was too early to tell which one would end
up stronger.
"The jury's out. Evolution's definitely got scale but a
little bit more operational risk and a little bit more debt,"
said Patersons Securities analyst Matthew Trivett.
Following the sale of Cowal and three mines last year,
Barrick will have only one asset left in Australia, a 50 percent
stake in the Kalgoorlie Super Pit. To help cut costs further, it
said it is closing its Perth office.
Barrick's spokesman was not immediately available to comment
on the status of the Porgera auction. Several bankers have said
it would be harder to find a buyer for Porgera as it faces a
range of environmental and social challenges.
Credit Suisse is advising Barrick and Sydney-based boutique
firm Record Point is advising Evolution on the deal due to be
completed in the third quarter of 2015.
($1 = 1.2789 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sam Forgione and Sonali Paul; Editing by Sandra
Maler, Andrew Hay and Himani Sarkar)