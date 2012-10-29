版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 30日 星期二 07:24 BJT

Blackrock says sees pick-up in China resources demand

SYDNEY Oct 30 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, sees Chinese resources demand continuing to grow and does not see Europe's woes weighing on commodities, the co-head of its BGF World Mining Fund said on Tuesday.

As of September 30, 2012, BlackRock held $3.67 trillion under management across equity, fixed income, cash management and other sectors.

"The U.S. has been a big surprise on the upside," Catherine Raw, co-manager of BlackRock's BGF World Mining Fund, told reporters.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐