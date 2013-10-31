TABLE-DJ-UBS commodity index cuts natgas, WTI; hikes Brent for 2014

NEW YORK, Oct 31 The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity
Index will increase its weightings for Brent crude, gold and
silver next year, while cutting back on natural gas, U.S. crude
oil futures and some base metals, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC
announced on Thursday.
The index, one of the two biggest commodity investment
benchmarks in the world with an estimated $75 billion of
investment as of December 2012, made no changes in the 22 index
components this year.
The annual rebalancing is a closely watched affair for
commodity markets, as the process of adjusting positions in
January can cause short-term swings in prices.
S&P Dow Jones, a part of McGraw Hill Financial, also said it
had relaxed its rules for inclusion in the index in order to
preserve continuity. Designated contracts will be removed at the
next rebalance if their initial weight drops below 0.4%.
Here are the new weights for 2014 compared to 2013:
2014 2013 Change
Brent Crude Oil 6.51% 5.79% 0.72%
Gold 11.53% 10.82% 0.71%
Silver 4.14% 3.90% 0.24%
Copper 7.51% 7.28% 0.23%
Heating Oil 3.72% 3.52% 0.20%
Soybeans 5.68% 5.49% 0.19%
Unleaded Gasoline 3.62% 3.46% 0.16%
Corn 7.20% 7.05% 0.14%
Soybean Oil 2.83% 2.74% 0.09%
Soybean Meal 2.68% 2.61% 0.08%
Sugar 3.96% 3.88% 0.07%
Live Cattle 3.27% 3.28% -0.01%
Lean Hogs 1.87% 1.90% -0.03%
Wheat 3.34% 3.43% -0.09%
HRW Wheat 1.21% 1.32% -0.11%
Coffee 2.32% 2.44% -0.12%
Cotton 1.58% 1.77% -0.19%
Nickel 2.05% 2.24% -0.19%
Aluminum 4.72% 4.91% -0.19%
Zinc 2.31% 2.52% -0.21%
WTI Crude Oil 8.49% 9.21% -0.72%
Natural Gas 9.45% 10.42% -0.98%