European banks seek to claw back share of commodity lending

* European banks say keen to increase lending
* Private investors, Asian banks steal market share
By Emma Farge
GENEVA, June 6 European banks trying to make a
comeback in commodity trade finance may struggle to regain their
dominance from the Asian banks and new types of lenders that
have stepped in to replace them.
Many European banks in the $1.5 trillion a year business of
lending to traders to finance commodity transactions ceded
ground to competitors as new regulations aimed at preventing a
repeat of the 2008 crisis forced them to cut lending.
Official data is hard to come by, but pan-African lender
Ecobank estimates that European banks' share of the global
commodities trade finance business has shrunk to 50 percent from
around 75 percent over the past few years as giants like French
lenders BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole
retrenched.
Now bankers say they want to come back.
"The European banks had no choice but to shrink their
balance sheets and sell assets. People are now saying we are
done, let's make some money again," said a senior source at a
European bank at Euromoney's Global Commodities Finance
Conference in Geneva this week.
A second senior source in a European bank said: "The French
banks have come back and are in a much better position than they
were in a few years ago. They are recapitalised and now
operating up and down the foodchain."
But industry participants are sceptical that they will be
able to control the market as before.
"I can't see them becoming dominant again," said
Jean-Francois Lambert, global head of commodity and structured
trade finance at HSBC.
He said it would be particularly difficult for euro zone
banks to step up lending should commodity prices recover after a
steep sell-off in April.
A return to contango in commodity markets, where future
prices are above current prices, could also make it difficult
for banks to compete since it would increase future financing
costs, he said.
NEW INVESTORS
European banks will have a lot of catching up to do in
important commodity markets such as Asia. The share of European
and U.S. banks there fell 10 percentage points to 21 percent in
the first quarter of 2013 compared with 2010, according to
Thomson Reuters data. The data excludes Japan.
As banks cut lending, private investors and hedge funds have
stepped in to offer short-term liquidity to fill the gap.
In an indication of the trend, Jacques Begle, a former BNP
Paribas banker who set up trade finance specialist Commodity
Trade Invest, told Reuters his firm is talking to a hedge fund
to launch at a $500 million fund for oil and petrochemicals
later this year.
Industry sources said that large trading houses have also
stepped up lending and are loaning some of their working
capital, worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Switzerland-based Trafigura, the world's third-
biggest trader in raw materials, is also expanding its fund arm
Galena which has a specific fund devoted to commodity trade
finance.
Edward George, head of soft commodities research at Ecobank
which is active in commodities lending in Africa, said that the
growth of so-called supertraders like Vitol and
Glencore, who have their own sources of finance meant
more competition for the banks.
"I expect a shift towards a 50/50 partnership model between
banks and commodity traders, with both parties splitting the
risk," he said.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Erica Billingham)