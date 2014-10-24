Ex-Black River oil trader launches Zafiro commodities hedge fund

LONDON Oct 24 An energy trader with more than
20 years experience in the industry is set to launch a new
Geneva-based, oil-focused commodities hedge fund, entering the
market as many money managers have been hit by a sharp drop in
prices.
Stephen Smethurst, who managed oil trading for the $600
million Black River Commodity Trading Fund, is set to launch the
Zafiro Capital Commodities Trading Fund at the start of next
month.
While many funds have been burnt by the near 25 percent drop
in oil prices since June, Smethurst and his team say that
discretionary funds that can go long or short on a number of
commodity derivatives can still earn strong returns in the
current environment.
"Profits are still there to be made, it just requires a more
specific and targeted approach," Zafiro said in a recent note to
prospective clients.
"Discretionary commodity funds who are quick enough will be
able to react to such volatility in the market, but larger and
less nimble funds with a broader approach are seeing their
opportunities reduced."
Smethurst has been an energy trader since the early 1990s
and has headed up the oil operations at banks such as Japan's
Nomura, South Africa's Standard Bank, and the Mitsui trading
house.
"We anticipate that the majority of our risk (around 70
percent) will be in energy, and the remaining 30 percent will be
split between base and precious metals and agricultural
commodities," Smethurst said in the prospectus for the new fund.
Minimum investment will be $1 million, and the fund will
charge standard "2 and 20" percent management and incentive
fees. Investments over $20 million pay a slightly lower
management fee, the prospectus said.
(Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by Jane Baird)