London Stock Exchange mulls expansion in commodities futures

LONDON, June 26 The London Stock Exchange
may look to develop more commodity futures contracts
after launching a durum wheat contract earlier this year, an
exchange spokesman said on Wednesday.
"Expanding our range of commodity derivatives is something
we're considering, but we haven't made announcements on any
products beyond our durum wheat futures," a spokesman said.
The exchange launched a contract for durum wheat in
January and volumes so far have been light.
Rival exchange NYSE Euronext has a Paris-based wheat
contract which provides the benchmark for European
prices.
InterContinentalExchange Inc. is in the process of
acquiring NYSE Euronext which could lead to it having to shed
the Paris-based agricultural commodity contracts.
The London Stock Exchange spokesman declined to comment on
whether it might consider acquiring the contracts.