COMMODITIES-Gold, silver tumble on fund sales; crude oil rises

* Funds initiate short position in gold, piling on losses
    * Bullion prices fall to lowest since early July
    * Crude future up on better economic outlook, supply worries

    NEW YORK, Dec 3 Gold and silver prices fell
sharply on Monday as better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing
data prompted funds to boost their bearish bets, while crude oil
futures climbed more than 1 percent on economic hopes.
    The precious metals' drop marked a sharp contrast to the
rest of the commodity complex and other asset classes. While
based metals were dragged lower by weaker copper prices,
agricultural commodities were mostly mixed. 
    The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index 
inched down less than 0.1 percent, largely weighed down by
declines in precious metals. 
    Bullion's losses quickened after data showed the U.S.
manufacturing sector expanded last month at its fastest pace in
2-1/2 years, while hiring also accelerated. 
    "A lot of momentum-driven and institutional investors are
piling on gold's decline by short selling it," said Jeffrey
Sica, chief investment officer at Sica Wealth Management with
over $1 billion in client assets.
    Spot gold fell 2.7 percent to $1,218.46 by 4:05 p.m.
EST (2105 GMT), its biggest one-day drop since Oct. 1. Bullion
ended November down 5.4 percent, its biggest monthly decline
since June and its third consecutive month of losses. 
    U.S. Comex gold futures for February delivery settled
down $28.50 at $1,221.90 an ounce.    
    Silver fell 4.2 percent to $19.12 an ounce.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange also
closed down 1.1 percent at $6,975 a tonne on Fed tapering fears.
 
   
    CRUDE, ENERGY HIGHER
    Among energy commodities, Brent crude rallied and hit its
highest price since September, boosted early by strong Chinese
and the U.S. manufacturing data, then rising further on reports
that several Russian cargo cancellations had tightened supply.
 
    Volume surged and Brent extended its gains by nearly $1 a
barrel just before noon, as Russian oil companies Lukoil
 and Rosneft canceled loadings of
mid-December two Urals cargoes, tightening supplies, traders
said. 
    Brent crude for January rose $1.76 to settle at
$111.45 a barrel, after hitting a session high of $112.34. U.S.
crude rose $1.10 to settle at $93.82 a barrel. 
    Among agricultural commodities, U.S. soybean futures dropped
1.1 percent, their biggest decline in more than two weeks,
weighed down by profit-taking and weakness in the soymeal
market. Corn futures, however, rose on bargain hunting. 
    
    Prices at 4:05 p.m. EST (2105 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
US crude              93.86     1.14   1.2%    2.2%
Brent crude         111.46     1.77   1.6%    0.3%
Natural gas           3.988    0.034   0.9%   19.0%
                                                          
US gold             1221.90   -28.50  -2.3%  -27.1%
Gold                1218.46   -33.53  -2.7%  -27.2%
US Copper              3.18    -0.02  -0.7%  -12.9%
LME Copper         6975.00   -80.00  -1.1%  -12.1%
Dollar               80.913    0.233   0.3%    5.4%
CRB              274.752   -0.130  -0.1%   -6.9%
                                                          
US corn               416.50     1.25   0.3%  -40.4%
US soybeans          1321.25   -15.25  -1.1%   -6.9%
US wheat              649.75    -5.25  -0.8%  -16.5%
                                                          
US Coffee            109.90    -0.95  -0.9%  -23.6%
US Cocoa            2813.00    25.00   0.9%   25.8%
US Sugar              16.97    -0.18  -1.0%  -13.0%
                                                          
US silver            19.289   19.089   1.5%  -36.2%
US platinum         1346.80   -22.00   0.0%  -12.5%
US palladium         713.40    -6.25  -0.9%    1.4%
