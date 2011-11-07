LONDON Nov 7 Derivatives exchange ICE said on
Monday it would launch its new Brent crude oil LCOc1 futures
and options contract on Dec. 5 with a first trading contract of
December 2012 rather than February 2013 as initially proposed.
The new ICE Brent contracts, to be called New Expiry or NX
Brent, are being launched to reflect a change in the way the
underlying physical crude oil market in the North Sea is
assessed and following consultation with market participants,
the IntercontinentalExchange Inc said.
NX futures and options contracts will have an expiry
calendar based on 25 days instead of 21 days, mirroring an
adjustment in how the forward cash crude market is assessed by
oil price assessment service Platts.