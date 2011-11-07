LONDON Nov 7 Derivatives exchange ICE said on Monday it would launch its new Brent crude oil LCOc1 futures and options contract on Dec. 5 with a first trading contract of December 2012 rather than February 2013 as initially proposed.

The new ICE Brent contracts, to be called New Expiry or NX Brent, are being launched to reflect a change in the way the underlying physical crude oil market in the North Sea is assessed and following consultation with market participants, the IntercontinentalExchange Inc said.

NX futures and options contracts will have an expiry calendar based on 25 days instead of 21 days, mirroring an adjustment in how the forward cash crude market is assessed by oil price assessment service Platts.