UPDATE 2-ICE to launch new Brent NX crude contract Dec. 5

* New expiry (NX) Brent contract to start Dec. 5
* First trading month to be December 2012, not February 2013
* Change in plans follows market feedback, ICE says
LONDON, Nov 7 Derivatives exchange ICE said on
Monday it would launch its new Brent crude oil LCOc1 futures
and options contract on Dec. 5 with a first trading contract of
December 2012 rather than February 2013 as initially proposed.
The new ICE Brent contracts, to be called New Expiry or NX
Brent, are being launched to reflect a change in the way the
underlying physical crude oil market in the North Sea is
assessed and following consultation with market participants,
the IntercontinentalExchange Inc said.
NX futures and options contracts will have an expiry
calendar based on 25 days instead of 21 days, mirroring an
adjustment in how the forward cash crude market is assessed by
oil price assessment service Platts.
ICE said in a statement the existing ICE Brent crude futures
and options contracts with expiry months up to and including
November 2012 would continue to operate in their present form
and would be the exchange's only Brent contracts for those
expiry months.
The existing Brent contracts and the new NX Brent contracts
would trade in parallel for an undefined period, it said.
ICE said it would review the transition to the new contracts
during the second quarter of 2012 "to consider whether any
additional measures to encourage the migration of open interest
would be appropriate".
ADVANTAGES
ICE conducted a consultation period of several weeks with
oil companies, traders and brokers to get feedback on its
proposals and amended its initial proposal slightly, bringing
forward to first trading month by two months.
The exchange said the amended plan had several advantages:
"It will allow participants to hedge 2013 calendar exposure
entirely on the basis of the new ICE Brent NX Contracts," ICE
said, adding the change would bring forward the first contract
expiry date to Nov. 5, 2012, which would be an easier first
expiry date for the market to manage than Jan. 4, 2013.
"And it will provide for an earlier alignment with the
25-day timetable in the North Sea physical market," ICE said.
Platts, a unit of McGraw-Hill , sets a price for
Dated Brent, which is used to price up to 70 percent of the
world's oil cargoes and forms part of the underlying market for
Brent futures.
But supply of the four North Sea crudes currently used to
set dated Brent -- Brent BFO-E, Forties FOT-E, Oseberg
BFO-OSE and Ekofisk EKO-E -- also known as BFOE, has been
falling steadily due to natural declines in oilfields.
Platts said in September it would change the basis for
assessing BFOE from January 2012 to address concerns about its
dwindling supplies. The change is designed to increase the
number of cargoes included in the dated Brent assessment.
From Jan. 6, 2012, Platts will use crude cargoes loading in
the next 10-25 days to work out the price of dated Brent, rather
than the 10-21 days at present, aiming to make more cargoes
count towards the value of the benchmark.
(Christopher Johnson; Editing by Alison Birrane)