In commodity pricing, silence and secrecy not limited to oil

* Cash commodity markets are subject to little regulation
* Lack of transparency in iron ore trading draws China's ire
* Steel body Eurofer thinks index prices can be manipulated
* Potash is one of most secretive, opaque commodity markets
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, June 6 A major European probe into
the manipulation of global oil prices has raised concerns that
could equally resonate across opaque cash markets for a host of
raw materials ranging from iron ore to fertilizer.
Benchmarks established by journalists assessing the value of
commodities are not unique to oil, and are used in markets for
many raw materials to price cash contracts worth billions of
dollars a day globally.
Producers, consumers and middlemen in those markets seek
prices favourable to their business, and have leeway to be
selective about what they reveal to the reporters assessing
trade and prices.
Cash commodity markets are subject to little regulation, and
companies are not required by law to disclose every trade they
execute in the often illiquid markets.
Concern about transparency in oil pricing has triggered
European regulators to launch the biggest cross-border trading
probe since the Libor interest rate scandal. At stake is whether
oil firms colluded to distort prices through trades disclosed to
price publisher Platts, a unit of McGraw-Hill Financial
.
Other commodity markets have until now avoided the scrutiny
regulators are applying to oil, and there is no clear proof that
prices in other markets are manipulated. But industry experts
say cash markets which like oil rely on data pieced together by
reporters rather than machines to establish prices, are also
vulnerable to manipulation.
Cash market reporters working for price publishers such as
Platts and Metal Bulletin, owned by Euromoney Institutional
Investor Plc, maintain contact with traders and brokers
to establish the volume and value of daily transactions before
assessing and publishing prices. Those prices are subsequently
used by buyers and sellers to settle contracts.
CONTROLLED BY MINERS?
Eurofer, the association of European steel producers, says
that iron ore index prices are vulnerable to manipulation
because of the influence that the world's biggest mining
companies have over supply and trade. Iron ore is the
second-largest commodity market by value after oil.
"Without actually saying that they (mining companies) do
manipulate them, we do believe that they can be manipulated,"
Gordon Moffat, director general of Eurofer, said.
Officials overseeing market competition at the European
Commission declined to comment.
China, which buys around 60 percent of the world's iron ore,
has attacked a lack of market transparency and its planning
agency has accused "the three major miners" of price
manipulation.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) did
not name the miners, but the biggest are Vale, Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton , between
them producing roughly two-thirds of the world's output.
BHP denied the allegations made in March while Rio Tinto and
Vale declined to comment.
The NDRC said miners had used a "non-transparent tender
process to push up prices". It did not elaborate, but sources
involved in tenders said miners only deal with parties
considered creditworthy, giving them power over participation in
tenders whose results then influence indexes and prices.
Some Chinese steelmakers say the system gives a few large
miners unreasonable influence over prices.
"The indexes are clearly controlled by them (big miners) and
it doesn't accord with the Chinese market," said Zhang Wuzong,
chairman of Shandong Shiheng Special Steel Group.
"The vast majority of Chinese steel firms are raising this
question about the indexes. The index price is a typical
monopoly price," Zhang said.
The China Iron and Steel Association began publishing its
own pricing index for iron ore in 2011, though it has not gained
traction as a benchmark.
While many experts acknowledge the limitations of the
existing approach to price reporting, some say there are no
better alternative methods available.
"Any system where pricing is agreed within the market based
on the prices published in certain publications is open to
investigation," said John Meyer, an analyst at London-based
broking and corporate finance firm S.P. Angel.
"A lot of transactions are confidential so it's difficult to
be sure that the price you are told of is correct. It's a far
from perfect system but it's the only system that the market can
agree on. Can the regulators suggest a better system that works
in practice?"
LOSS LEADING
Iron ore is priced via spot benchmarks published by Platts
and Metal Bulletin. The data providers calculate daily prices
based on collected spot transactions for imports, mostly in
China.
Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters news, competes
with Platts and Metal Bulletin in providing news and data to
various commodity markets, including oil and iron ore.
Spot trades make up about 15-20 percent of the
1-billion-tonne-plus volume of sea-borne iron ore traded
globally a year.
Platts polls market participants by telephone, email and
instant messaging and in March launched an online platform where
buyers and sellers can transact transparently.
"It is not our place to say somebody is not telling us the
truth. Our job is absolutely as neutral observers," Francis
Browne, editorial director at Platts, said at an industry
conference.
Platts also owns The Steel Index, which compiles
transactions submitted by participants through a secure online
system.
Platts' price assessment represents only 6-9 percent of
daily spot iron ore transactions in China, said Qian Haifan,
general manager at Chinese steelmaker Magang (Group) Holding Co
Ltd. He said he would like to see an assessment that captured
around 30 percent of those transactions, which would make the
price more representative.
One source involved in physical trade said that at least
half of the trades that could be considered for assessing prices
go unreported. It is unclear what percentage of trades executed
are actually reported.
Joe Innace, Platts editorial director for metals, said
Magang participated in its price assessment which was open to
all Chinese mills and traders in the spot market, but it was up
to them whether to join.
"We, as a journalistic enterprise, decide whether or not the
information shared on any given day is credible," Innace said by
email.
Another potential difficulty for firms publishing pricing
information on commodity markets is a trading activity known as
loss-leading, where a company may buy or sell cargoes to
influence the reported price. The company may then profit on a
larger volume of material priced using the benchmark it has
sought to influence.
"If I've got 500,000 tonnes of iron ore to sell, I can
overpay on another 100,000 tonnes by $5 per tonne to lift the
index, because it will allow me to sell my 500,000 tonnes at a
higher price," said another iron ore trader.
FERTILIZER
The market for fertilizer potash is dominated by a handful
of producers, and experts express similar concerns about
pricing.
Prices are monitored by publications such as Argus,
Fertilizer Week and Fertecon, which communicate with producers,
traders and buyers who provide weekly trade prices.
The value of the fertilizer is negotiated behind closed
doors, with buyers usually not reporting precise trades and
sellers providing nominal prices. Unlike many other commodities,
there is no open platform where bids and offers or futures
prices can be seen.
The publishers of pricing information say that increased
regulation could lead to even more illiquid markets, making
their endeavour to establish the value of raw materials traded
in opaque markets even harder.
Metal Bulletin Managing Director Raju Daswani feels
regulators should push market participants to lift disclosure,
rather than impose more regulations on price publishing firms.
"The real role of the regulator should be to encourage
participation of companies in the price discovery process which
will aid market transparency," said Daswani.