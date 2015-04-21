Gunvor CEO says believes low oil prices are behind us

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 21 The chief executive of commodities trading house Gunvor, Torbjorn Tornqvist, said he believed that the period of low oil prices was over.

"I personally believe low oil prices are behind us," he said on Tuesday at an industry conference in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"The (global oil) oversupply in terms of percentage is very small. The oil price has overreacted to the downside." (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Louise Heavens)