REFILE-HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses at commodities conference

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 22 Top executives from the world's largest trading houses discuss trends in commodities trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.

The following are Wednesday's highlights:

GENEL CEO AND GLENCORE CHAIRMAN TONY HAYWARD

Said Genel could be a player in consolidation in Kurdistan's oil market: "Certainly there will be consolidation in Kurdistan as much as in other places. We may be active in consolidating and we may be consolidated. We can play both ways."

On mergers in the wider oil market he said although there was a big gap in demand expectations between buyers and sellers this may change soon.

"Another six month of prices in the $60s will narrow the spread. The pain will become so intense that the white flags of surrender will go up and we'll see consolidation," Hayward said adding that the most active consolidation will happen around U.S. shale oil industry.

He said oil prices are likely rebound soon as the market works though the current oversupply of about 2-3 percent.

"I think it will take one year or two to clear the market, but I also think the action the industry has taken to withdraw capital has laid the seeds for the next oil bull market. Simply because the scale of the capital that has been pulled out of the industry."

Hayward said that he intended to take a less active role at Genel, suggesting he may step down as chief executive later this year to take on the role of chairman at Genel while keeping his role of chairman at Glencore.

OLAM INTERNATIONAL CEO SUNNY VERGHESE

"We are very friendly to cocoa because we see a structural deficit. We are very friendly to arabica coffee prices because we see a significant tightening and very low stock to use ratio. We are very friendly to three nut prices: almonds, pecan pistachios and we are neutral to bearish for the grain complex."

GUNVOR CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JACQUES ERNI

"The relation with banks is always important for us especially at the time when utilisation of credit lines has dropped due to the drop in prices. I think (to keep) the good relation we have to make sure that we do utilise (the lines) that we have, we have to make sure that we have the volume."

On pre-payment deals: "We have seen more and more pre-payment and as trading margins become tighter the whole financing of the trade has become more and more important and we see banks as a partner to help us structure interesting deals."

He also said Gunvor has promoted its corporate finance director Gia Mai to chief investment officer to build up its mergers and acquisitions team in Geneva and establish new one in Singapore as mergers and acquisitions rise.

VITOL CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JEFF DELLAPINA

Said Vitol will ultimately increase its financial disclosure when and if it decides to issue a publicly traded bond, but this time has not come yet.

Asked whether trading companies are doing more pre-payment, he said: "Pre-pay activity is natural activity. It goes in different waves. Now producers are more interested in different sources of capital. We are certainly not here to compete with banks, we don't do shadow banking."

MERCURIA CFO GUILLAUME VERMERSCH

Said traders were under using bank credit facilities because of a fall in the oil price.

"What we like to do at Mercuria is to go beyond the simple usage of the pre-payment and try to propose structured solutions to derisk the partner's positions, so that's not just a financing agreement tied to the off-take but goes beyond that".

TRAFIGURA CFO CHRISTOPHE SALMON

Said the number of banks who were providing finance to trading houses has risen steeply in the past two years as banks from Asia, the Middle East and the United States have joined traditional European trade finance players. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Silvia Antonioli; editing by Louise Heavens)