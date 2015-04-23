REFILE-Regulation, less risk capital sap commodities liquidity - trade houses

(Refiles to correct dateline)

By Silvia Antonioli and Dmitry Zhdannikov

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 22 Banks' exodus from commodities and tighter capital requirements for financial institutions are squeezing liquidity from some markets, leaving them vulnerable to big price moves, major trading houses say.

Some major banks have turned away from the multi-billion dollar oil and metals arena under regulatory scrutiny, lower margins and restrictions on trading for their own book after the financial crisis.

"I do think that with the increase in regulation, higher capital charges, lower leverage in the banking industry, there are less players that can provide risk capital and as a result there are sometimes very dramatic moves in the market," the head of a large commodity trading house said.

"In some ways banks were competing with us in our core business but in other ways they were providing liquidity for us," the executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said on the sidelines of the FT Commodities Summit on Wednesday.

He noted a lack of liquidity at the back end of certain commodities futures curves, which meant market participants would think twice before hedging large volumes.

Liquidity in the metals market, for example, had become heavily concentrated at the front of the curve, while liquidity at the back-end of the curve was scarce, Duncan Letchford, chief executive of Trafigura's Galena Asset Management, said.

"The dynamics have changed from two to three years ago. Trading spreads are wider. Options liquidity has dropped. There is less open interest. Some producers are also hedging less," Letchford said.

"I feel that the market is underestimating risk scenarios. With algos involved there is potential for violent changes," he said, referring to algorithmic trading which uses advanced mathematic models for making transactions in markets.

The concentration of activity - often algorithmic and robotic - at the front end of the curve posed risks as prices can build up as quickly as reverse when robotic activity unfolds, he said.

Traders including Vitol and Trafigura had been expected to step in and fill at least some of the funding gap left after banks and hedge funds withdrew from commodities.

But Vitol Chief Executive Ian Taylor has repeatedly said banks need to remain in commodities trading as they provide the liquidity that traders cannot and do not intend to provide.

"We are certainly not trying to compete with the banks," Vitol Chief Financial Officer Jeff Delappina told the FT Commodities Summit on Wednesday.

Clare Hatcher, a partner at law firm Clyde & Co, said the market was becoming increasingly aware that financial players had been providing a valuable service with price discovery, risk transfer and liquidity.

"Actually the existence of speculators is a stabilising factor on prices rather than a destabiliser," she said.

(Editing by Veronica Brown and Susan Thomas)