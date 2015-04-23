REFILE-Regulation, less risk capital sap commodities liquidity - trade houses

(Refiles to correct dateline)
By Silvia Antonioli and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 22 Banks' exodus
from commodities and tighter capital requirements for financial
institutions are squeezing liquidity from some markets, leaving
them vulnerable to big price moves, major trading houses say.
Some major banks have turned away from the multi-billion
dollar oil and metals arena under regulatory scrutiny, lower
margins and restrictions on trading for their own book after the
financial crisis.
"I do think that with the increase in regulation, higher
capital charges, lower leverage in the banking industry, there
are less players that can provide risk capital and as a result
there are sometimes very dramatic moves in the market," the head
of a large commodity trading house said.
"In some ways banks were competing with us in our core
business but in other ways they were providing liquidity for
us," the executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said on
the sidelines of the FT Commodities Summit on Wednesday.
He noted a lack of liquidity at the back end of certain
commodities futures curves, which meant market participants
would think twice before hedging large volumes.
Liquidity in the metals market, for example, had become
heavily concentrated at the front of the curve, while liquidity
at the back-end of the curve was scarce, Duncan Letchford, chief
executive of Trafigura's Galena Asset Management, said.
"The dynamics have changed from two to three years
ago. Trading spreads are wider. Options liquidity has dropped.
There is less open interest. Some producers are also hedging
less," Letchford said.
"I feel that the market is underestimating risk scenarios.
With algos involved there is potential for violent changes," he
said, referring to algorithmic trading which uses advanced
mathematic models for making transactions in markets.
The concentration of activity - often algorithmic and
robotic - at the front end of the curve posed risks as prices
can build up as quickly as reverse when robotic activity
unfolds, he said.
Traders including Vitol and Trafigura had been expected to
step in and fill at least some of the funding gap left after
banks and hedge funds withdrew from commodities.
But Vitol Chief Executive Ian Taylor has repeatedly said
banks need to remain in commodities trading as they provide the
liquidity that traders cannot and do not intend to provide.
"We are certainly not trying to compete with the banks,"
Vitol Chief Financial Officer Jeff Delappina told the FT
Commodities Summit on Wednesday.
Clare Hatcher, a partner at law firm Clyde & Co, said the
market was becoming increasingly aware that financial players
had been providing a valuable service with price discovery, risk
transfer and liquidity.
"Actually the existence of speculators is a stabilising
factor on prices rather than a destabiliser," she said.
