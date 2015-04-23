REFILE-Cheaper oil encourages top traders to drive up volumes

(Refiles to correct dateline)
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Silvia Antonioli
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 22 Some of the
world's biggest oil trading houses say they expect increased
volumes this year as a fall in oil prices ties up much less
capital for trading than a year ago.
Trading oil is expensive and requires big players to have
billions of dollars of credit lines with dozens of banks, but a
steep drop in oil prices means the value of a mid-sized cargo of
crude oil has fallen from $115 million to $60 million and has
therefore become cheaper to finance.
The development has a slight downside, as traders are
under-utilising banking lines and banks generally don't like
maintaining unused credit lines.
Traders therefore need to come up with some solutions,
including increasing volumes they trade, to help keep credit
lines open for when they could badly need them in full again, if
and when oil prices recover.
"The relation with banks is always important for us
especially at the time when utilisation of credit lines has
dropped due to the drop in prices," Jacques Erni, chief
financial officer of Gunvor, one of five top global trading
houses, told the FT Commodities Summit on Wednesday.
"I think (to keep) the good relations we have to make sure
that we do utilise (the lines) that we have, we have to make
sure that we have the volume," Erni added.
The top five traders, Vitol, Glencore, Trafigura
and Mercuria as well as Gunvor, already trade more
than a tenth of global oil and products, with their total annual
turnover in oil and commodities well in excess of $0.5 trillion.
Jeff Dellapina, chief financial officer of Vitol, the
world's biggest trader, said the issue of unused lines would not
necessarily have an impact on his firm, as banks are used to
market fluctuations and are not in a rush to pull liquidity back
as they know oil prices will ultimately rise.
However Guillaume Vermersch, chief financial officer of
Mercuria, said the issue of unused banking lines was encouraging
a growth in trading activity. "It means more trades and more
volumes," he said.
