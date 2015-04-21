Vitol CEO sees another short dip in oil prices in Q2

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 21 Oil prices will likely dip briefly in the second quarter of 2015 as refineries undergo maintenance works, but they should not go below this January's lows of $46 per barrel, the head of the world's largest oil trader Vitol, Ian Taylor, told Reuters on the sidelines of the FT Commodities Summit. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Louise Heavens)