Commodity trade houses seek to rule in core markets, exit others

* Banks' exit and low oil margins drove diversification
* Midstream assets remain fertile ground for expansion
By Sarah McFarlane
LONDON, May 11 Commodity trade houses are going
back to their roots and focusing on what they know best, whether
it's energy, metals or agriculture, while shedding peripheral
activities.
From the world's largest independent energy trader Vitol's
retreat from agricultural markets, to trade house
Gunvor pulling out of metals and Archer Daniels Midland
disposing of its chocolate and cocoa businesses, traders
are concentrating back on their historically strong activities.
The shift follows a period of rapid expansion and
diversification for trade houses, partly triggered by the gap
left by banks' departure from physical commodity trading, along
with a collapse in profit margins from oil trading in 2010-11
that encouraged energy traders to try other areas.
"Over the past several years, particularly some of the oil
traders, but also other traders have done very well in their
core areas, but when they have branched out it hasn't been
overwhelmingly successful," said Craig Pirrong, a professor of
finance at the University of Houston and an expert on commodity
trading.
The profits of trade houses were mixed in 2015, with those
focused on energy mostly faring better than metals or
agriculture, but the reversion to core activity is broadly
consistent across the sectors.
At the same time, the companies responsible for moving vast
amounts of the world's oil, metals and grains around the world
are seeking to expand in their major markets, particularly via
infrastructure and new regions.
This is consistent with trade houses' business model of
owning assets in the middle of the supply chain, such as storage
or transportation, to trade around.
"If you look at the asset investments that have been made,
they're typically in the midstream, that's the operating mode of
a commodities trader going all the way back to how houses like
Cargill and (Louis) Dreyfus began in agriculture," said Richard
Payne, managing director of commodities at Accenture.
TRIED AND TESTED
Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., which has traded
grains for more than 150 years, is planning to grow its
operations in Russia where infrastructure investments are needed
for grain exports, along with China.
One of the "ABCD" quartet of companies dominating
agricultural trading, alongside ADM, Bunge and Cargill
, Dreyfus is also considering options ranging from
joint ventures to the sale of certain assets in its fertilisers,
metals, juice and dairy units.
In energy and metals, Gunvor and Trafigura have both said
they will focus future growth in their core areas.
Gunvor chief financial officer Jacques Erni said in March
the firm's investment team is focusing on midstream assets, but
is not looking to diversify outside of oil and gas.
"We take a conservative approach and we have good experience
and know-how in oil and gas and we prefer to concentrate on that
side rather than going into sectors where we don't have the same
expertise," Erni said.
Trafigura's chief executive Jeremy Weir said at the FT
Commodities Summit in April that the firm would look to increase
the volumes it trades in its core competency areas of oil,
metals and minerals, supported by infrastructure investments.
Trader and miner Glencore bucked the trend having
amassed production assets via its takeover of miner Xstrata in
2012, but the recent sale of a 40 percent stake in its
agriculture unit reinforces the trend of focusing on core
activities, in its case, energy and metals.
One drawback of investing across multiple commodity markets
is the management attention, working capital and risk management
required.
"The more you take on the more diversion you have, do you
really have the management that's going to be able control all
this?" said Robert Piller, commodities lecturer at the Geneva
Business School.
"Perhaps some of the synergies of having a broad spectrum of
commodities hasn't been shown to be as compelling as first
thought."
(Editing by Veronica Brown and David Evans)