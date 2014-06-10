FEATURE- Climate change heats up 'quants' v old school forecast battle

| HOUSTON, June 10
HOUSTON, June 10 Computer scientists are picking
a new fight with old school meteorologists, claiming finally to
have cracked the code on weather forecasting at a pivotal,
profitable moment for the field, as climate change roils
commodities markets and industries.
Banks and traders are reporting outsized profits, and
losses, on everything from natural gas to grains as severe
weather causes extra price volatility; power grid operators are
struggling with bouts of extreme cold or droughts that crimp
supplies while demand spikes; and more and more retailers and
manufacturers are using forecasts to manage inventories.
Traditional meteorologists, who look at current weather
patterns to make forecasts, have long derided examining
historical temperatures as "climatology", of limited use, at
best, when trying to predict the future.
But applied mathematicians, some of whom once worked on Wall
Street as market-predicting "quants," see the future in patterns
of historical data. After years of tinkering, they say their
weather algorithms can blow away traditional forecasting.
"It has taken me two solid decades to get something useful,"
said data miner Ria Persad, the president of StatWeather.
"Weathermen are looking at what's happening now - they are
looking at current data to get to the future," said Persad.
"They aren't actually studying this 120 years of data log to
extract patterns like we are to draw statistical lessons."
Persad looks far ahead: she sees the California drought
persisting until late 2015, so far into the future as to draw
scoffs from some practitioners.
Traditional meteorologists use computer models as well, and
some see value in mixing historical data with what is happening
outside their window, but they are skeptical of relying too
heavily on the past.
"We only have data for the last 100 years, which is 100
winters, which is a really small sample size. It would work if
we had 1,000 years or 10,000 years of data, but we don't," said
Mike Halpert of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration's Climate Prediction Center.
"This is kind of like being a gambler in Las Vegas, on any
one hand you may lose," he added, declining to discuss
StatWeather specifically.
Halpert, however, had predicted this past winter was going
to be warmer than normal. Instead, it was unusually cold - just
as StatWeather predicted. Only about 20 percent of commercial
forecasters saw the colder winter coming, Persad said.
StatWeather nailed calls on a cold snap in late 2013 and a
string of frigid temperatures through March, surprising some in
the forecasting community and even Persad herself. She
attributed improving accuracy to her software training itself.
Another company, Global Weather Oscillations, uses
historical data to predict where hurricanes will strike land and
correctly predicted a weak hurricane season last year, unlike
many rivals.
"We don't have to wait four days before a hurricane hits to
do this. We can do it eight months into the future," said Chief
Executive David Dilley, whose company sells its forecasts to
insurance firms and big retailers.
MANAGING RISKS
Climate change is already causing drier droughts, more
intense floods and wilder temperature swings across the United
States, the National Climate Assessment said in May.
The winter of 2014, when frigid temperatures roiled natural
gas markets as heating needs rose, may be a glimpse of what lies
ahead.
Major trading houses, including Morgan Stanley and Goldman
Sachs, hedge funds and energy producers made and lost hundreds
of millions of dollars as gas futures prices spiked by more than
50 percent to a five-year high of $6.49 per million British
thermal units (mmBtu) in late February. At a delivery point into
New York City, spot prices rose 20-fold.
Oil giant ConocoPhillips posted some $200 million in
profit during the quarter from natural gas. Texas-based hedge
funds e360 and Goldfinch reportedly had gains of 14 percent and
21 percent in January, respectively, when gas spiked.
"It was a very unusual quarter because of weather,"
ConocoPhillips CFO Jeff Sheets told Reuters in May, describing a
successful winter of gas trading. He warned the results might
not be repeatable.
Commodities giant Cargill Inc's quarterly earnings fell 28
percent on market disruptions that it blamed in part on extreme
weather.
Most firms active in energy markets have contracts with
several forecasting companies, paying them tens of thousands of
dollars a year.
StatWeather, which just moved to Houston from Florida to be
closer to clients, declined to detail its roster of users and
several trading houses consulted by Reuters would not identify
their suppliers.
Air Liquide, which produces and buys power to
distill specialized gases, said it relies on half a dozen
suppliers - like StatWeather, Planalytics, DTN, Wilkens and
Vaisala - that track not just temperature but also wind and in
one case lightning.
The forecasts help it monitor pipeline safety, calibrate its
plants based on the price and availability of power, and gauge
when the Texas grid might suffer supply disruptions.
The suppliers distinguish themselves by forecast time frame;
each is better at viewing a particular slice of the future, said
Charles Harper, Air Liquide's global head of smart
manufacturing.
As the forecast battle continues, there's one fundamental
disagreement -- whether human instinct plays a role in the
science.
"You live by the model, you die by the model," said Marshall
Wickman, senior meteorologist at Wilkens Weather, a unit of
Rockwell Collins. The wise forecaster doesn't wager
everything on the computer, he believes.
"That's where the meteorologist comes in. The model doesn't
do everything. It's a guide," he said.
