RLPC-Commodity traders target pools of liquidity

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 15 The continued strong support for
commodity trading company loans underscores the enduring appeal
of a sector that in a market dominated by club loans and
self-arranged deals represents the last bastion of truly
syndicated loans. More important, the sector has become a
significant source of business for lenders in a year of
depressed loan volumes.
However, in response to more challenging times, which have
seen many international banks under pressure to deleverage,
commodity traders have begun to strategically target specific
pools of liquidity around the globe to diversify away from an
over-reliance on their existing relationship bank groups.
The mix of shorter-term maturities and drawn debt - rare in
a market that has seen a lot of borrowers turn to the bond
market to source their drawn funding needs - as well as the
promise of a steady stream of ancillary business, means that
commodity trader loans remain attractive to banks and provide a
regular stream of business for syndications desks.
A number of recent deals across the globe have helped stress
both the importance and attraction of the commodity trading
sector to banks.
NEW DEALS
Last week, Swiss oil and energy trader Gunvor launched
syndication of its $800 million European loan facility, while
compatriot Vitol completed the refinancing of its core loan
facility. The deal extends the maturity of a $5.22 billion,
three-year facility by one year to October 2015, while also
signing a new $782 million, 364-day facility that was increased
from $350 million.
A group of 42 banks joined the 15 mandated lead arrangers
and bookrunners on the deal, including lenders from Asia. As the
majority of the financing was an extension, Vitol was able to
keep pricing down.
Ubiquitous loan market player Glencore is in the
market for two refinancings that will replace a $1.2 billion,
364-day committed bonding facility and a $1.5 billion committed
secured borrowing base facility. Glencore has already raised
more than $17 billion from the loan market this year, but lender
appetite for the name is showing no signs of abating.
"Commodity firms have certain material requirements and have
learnt to use ancillary business to attract lenders on a global
scale. They have started to specifically target regions such as
Asia and the Middle East for their financings," one banker said.
This change in strategy was highlighted in June this year
when Gunvor diversified its funding away from a single global
loan facility into separate European and Asian loans.
The company refinanced a $463 million, 364-day Asian tranche
under its $1.55 billion revolver from June 2011 with a $635
million, 364-day facility. At the same time, it extended the
maturity of its European tranche by six months to separate the
maturity dates of the Asian and European facilities.
In September, Trafigura signed a $400 million, one-year
revolver through arranging bank BNP Paribas and 11 Gulf Arab
banks. In doing so, the oil trader developed pools of lenders in
different parts of the world, cutting its reliance on its core
bank group.
CASH IN THE ASIATIC
Commodity traders, which have been cultivating activity in the
Asian market over the past few years, continue to receive a
positive market reaction in the region despite the eurozone
crisis, which has hindered loan volumes for most of this year.
The first commodity sector deals in Asia this year emerged
at the end of the first quarter and, reflecting the state of the
markets, were extension exercises. Wilmar International
and Louis Dreyfus Commodities Asia exercised
extensions on existing loans to avoid refinancing at higher
pricing levels.
An extension exercise is relatively quick to execute
compared with a refinancing, due to the shorter credit approval
process involved when existing lenders extend the tenors of
their exposures.
"Conditions in the last quarter of 2011 and the first
quarter of 2012 were much tougher than now. The pressure on
lenders has eased somewhat from the second quarter, which is
encouraging and has led to more refinancings for the commodity
names," a banker in Singapore said.
Noble Group's S$2.4 billion ($1.96 billion)
borrowing, which closed in May with 57 lenders on board, was the
largest commodity sector loan from Asia this year and
highlighted the strong appetite for Asian commodity sector risk.
Trafigura, a marquee name that first ventured into Asian
loan markets in November 2006 and has since made successful
annual trips, has also benefited from lender appetite. Last
week, its $900 million one-year and three-year loan was
increased to $1.24 billion following participation from 29
lenders - the strongest response it has had in Asia since making
its debut in the region.
However, Trafigura had to pay more for its loan as pricing
remains higher compared with 2011 levels. The deal comprises a
$1.025 billion, 364-day Tranche A and a $215 million, three-year
Tranche B paying top level all-ins of 190 bps and 250 bps,
respectively.
In comparison, a $875 million one-year and three-year
financing completed in October 2011 paid corresponding top-level
all-ins of 165 bps and 200 bps, while a $1.075 billion one-year
and three-year loan a year earlier paid top-level all-ins of 200
bps and 215 bps.
At least one more deal is expected in Asia this year -
Mercuria Energy's $500 million one-year and three-year loan now
in the market - adding to the tally to take the year's Asia
commodity trader loan volume close to the $10 billion mark.
While still shy of the $11.19 billion raised in 2010 and
$13.03 billion in 2011, this year's number of commodity traders'
Asian loans is impressive in the context of the drop in deal
flow.
(Reporting by Alasdair Reilly and Prakash Chakravarti.
Additional reporting by Maggie Chen)