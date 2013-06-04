Platts, rivals ask for exemption from benchmark regulations

* Argus Media and ICIS also request exemption
* IOSCO publishes their letters
* PRAs say commodities differ from rates market
LONDON, June 4 Leading commodity price reporting
agencies have called on global regulators to exempt them from
new rules aimed at preventing financial benchmark manipulations,
arguing that it would reduce liquidity and transparency in
markets such as oil.
Oil price reporting agencies came under renewed scrutiny
last month after European Commission authorities searched the
headquarters of oil majors BP, Shell and Statoil
and Platts, part of McGraw Hill Financial Inc,
saying they suspected oil prices have been manipulated.
Price reporting agencies (PRAs) such as Platts, Argus Media
and ICIS said commodities market were different from the rates
market and should therefore be exempted from new regulations,
proposed in the aftermath of the Libor rate-rigging scandal.
"International oil markets have different characteristics to
interest rate markets. Several provisions in the financial
benchmarks principles... are inappropriate to the environments
in which we operate," ICIS said in a letter.
The letters by Argus, Platts and ICIS were published by the
International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO)
which sought responses from market participants to its proposed
Principles for Financial Benchmarks.
Last year, IOSCO published a separate report on the
principles for oil price reporting agencies outlining
recommended practices but refraining from regulating PRAs and de
facto confirming existing practices.
Platts, Argus and ICIS said in their letters the principles
for price reporting agencies agreed with IOSCO were sufficient
to oversee their activities and they should not become subjects
of regulations under financial benchmarks principles.
"If implemented, those draft principles would damage
commodity markets, because such withdrawal of market
participants from providing PRAs with market data would reduce
transparency in commodity markets, hinder price discovery and
undermine the integrity of PRA commodity benchmarks," Argus
said.
It said it was concerned that PRAs would be burdened by
additional audits under separate sets of principles and would
have to report suspicious submissions, a move it said was
incompatible with the voluntary nature of information flow
between market participants and PRAs.
"Such requirements would present the strong likelihood of a
retreat from participation in benchmark formation," Platts said.
"In the physical commodities markets, which are frequently
illiquid, such a result would result in reduced market
transparency and would be detrimental to the effective
functioning of such markets," Platts added.
Argus and ICIS said that before any new principles for
financial benchmarks were applied to commodity markets, the
impact should be assessed by all market stakeholders, including
the International Energy Agency and the Organization of the
Petrolem Exporting Countries.
