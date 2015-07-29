TRLPC: Commodity loans weighed by Chinese stock market, impending US rate hike

| NEW YORK, July 29
NEW YORK, July 29 Slumping commodity prices are
hitting the secondary loan prices of iron ore, oil services and
coal companies as China's stock market volatility raises fears
that demand in the world's most commodity-hungry economy is
cooling and global markets brace for an imminent U.S. interest
rate rise.
Secondary bids for Australian iron ore company Fortescue
Metals Group gained one point on Wednesday to 82.5-82.5 percent
of face value, rebounding from its one point fall on Monday
after Shanghai's stock market saw its biggest drop in eight
years. Fortescue's loan was trading at around 87 percent of face
value on July 5.
The benchmark iron ore spot price hit a four-year low of
$44.1 on July 8, before bouncing to $51.40 this week, a far cry
from 2010 and 2011, when the price of ore hit $191.90. Some
analysts are forecasting that iron ore prices could drop to $38
before year end as Chinese demand weakens and supply continues
to grow.
The drop is putting pressure on smaller producers, such as
Australia's Atlas Iron. The company's $275 million term loan
dived to 34 percent of face value on July 24, 16 percent lower
than its April level of 50 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
Secondary Market Intelligence.
Loan traders attributed the falls to slowing global demand,
primarily in China, and fears of a U.S. rate rise, which should
lead to a stronger dollar and softer commodity prices.
"I'm not inclined to catch a falling knife," a loan investor
said.
OIL FIRMS HIT
Oil prices are also falling amid fears of global oversupply.
The U.S. benchmark fell 1.56 percent to settle at $47.39 a
barrel on Monday and Brent crude dropped 2.11 percent to close
at $53.47 a barrel on Monday, nearly half the level it was last
summer.
Loans for oil production, exploration and services companies
also traded lower as a result. Offshore drilling company
Seadrill Ltd's term loan gained one point to 74.5-75.5 on
Wednesday after falling 1.5 points to 73-74.5 percent of face
value on Monday, and has lost nearly three points since June 29.
Deepwater oil and gas driller Ocean Rig Management Inc's
term loan, which was issued at Drillships Ocean Ventures Inc
(DOV), fell one point to 81.25-83 percent of face value on
Monday then gained 50bp to 81.75-83.25 on Wednesday. DOV's term
loan has dropped 3.25 points in the last month.
Oil exploration and production company Fieldwood Energy's
first-lien term loan traded at 91.5-92.5, similar to where it
slumped 1.5 points on Monday but still far from 95.5-96.5 a
month ago. And Fieldwood's second-lien loan traded at 56.5-57.5
on Wednesday, compared to 76.25-77.5 a month earlier.
Exploration and production company Sabine Oil & Gas Corp's
term loan was flat at 27.5-30.5 percent of face value on
Wednesday after reaching that level following a bankruptcy
filing on July 15 in a bid to repair its capital structure amid
depressed oil and natural gas prices.
COAL COMPANIES SUCCUMB
The commodity rout is also putting pressure on stronger coal
companies, which have weathered a difficult time for the sector
in the last two years that forced smaller companies, such as
Walter Energy Inc, into bankruptcy protection and more are
expected to follow.
Peabody Energy Corp, the largest private-sector coal company
in the world, saw its loan trade down to 74.75-75.5 percent of
face value on Wednesday, adding to a nearly 10-point decline in
the last month (June 29 to July 27). Murray Energy's term loan
B-2 was flat at 83-84 on Wednesday, after easing 50bp on Monday
that further exacerbated a 10-point drop since the end of June.
Even stalwart Westmoreland Coal Company's term loan was
quoted at 91-92 percent of face value on Wednesday compared to
its 97-98 market before the broad commodity weakness.
Coal miner Arch Coal Inc's term loan was at 55.5-56.5
percent of face value on Wednesday, lower than a 68.25-70 level
before announcing a distressed debt exchange at the end of June.
Coal producer Alpha Natural Resources LLC's term loan inched
down 1.5 points to 67.5-68.5 on Wednesday, lower after negative
credit news in the last month including a share de-listing, a
possible Debtor In Possession (DIP) financing and drawing down
on a $445 million revolving credit on July 7.
