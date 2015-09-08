Online lender CommonBond raises $35 mln in latest funding round

| Sept 8
Sept 8 Online student lender CommonBond Inc said
on Tuesday it has raised $35 million in its latest round of
funding, as investment for marketplace lending companies
continues to climb.
The New York-based company declined to give a valuation for
the raise, but said the funding was from new investors August
Capital and Nyca Partners, as well as existing investors.
CommonBond's current investors include former Citigroup Inc
Chief Executive Vikram Pandit, former Thomson Reuters Corp
CEO Tom Glocer and ex-Barclays Plc wealth head
Tom Kalaris.
"Marketplace lending is moving from marginal to mainstream
in 2015," CommonBond CEO David Klein said in an interview.
Klein said the funding will be used to expand the company's
operations and to build out its team and technology.
The popularity of online lenders to consumers and small
businesses has exploded in the last several years as an
alternative to traditional banks. New regulations following the
financial crisis have forced banks to have stricter capital
requirements which in turn have reduced their ability to lend in
certain areas.
CommonBond, which funds and refinances graduate school loans
at lower interest rates, is just the latest online lender to
announce funding, following the initial public offerings last
December of LendingClub Corp and On Deck Capital Inc
.
Last year, lending startups raised more than $1.4 billion in
equity financings across 48 deals, the highest annual total ever
for the industry, according to research from CB Insights.
CommonBond has 35 employees and plans to expand to 60 by the
end of the year. It expects to originate more than $500 million
in loans by the end of the year.
CommonBond raised $150 million in February from student loan
servicing company Nelnet to finance more loans.
In July, the company hired former Macquarie Capital banker
Morgan Edwards as its chief financial officer.
Due to regulatory scrutiny, many large banks have pulled
back from the student loan market, which topped nearly $1.3
trillion at the end of the second quarter. CommonBond competes
with Social Finance Inc or SoFi for student loan refinancing
business. CommonBond says it saves borrowers more than $14,000
on average over the life of the loan.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)