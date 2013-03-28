Corvex, Related lower offer for CommonWealth REIT

March 28 Activist investor Keith Meister and real estate major Related Cos lowered their offer for CommonWealth REIT to $24.50 per share from $27, citing CommonWealth's recently completed equity offering.

Related and Meister's Corvex Management LP, who together own about 9 percent of CommonWealth shares, also said the company should not sell its controlling stake in Select Income REIT as they believe the shares would be sold at a discount, the two told CommonWealth in a letter seen by Reuters.