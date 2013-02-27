Corvex, Related increase offer for CommonWealth REIT

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy CEO Robert Lawler's 2016 total compensation $15.3 mln
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - CEO Robert Lawler's 2016 total compensation was $15.3 million versus $15.4 million in 2015
Feb 27 Activist investor Keith Meister and real estate major Related Cos said they were prepared to increase their buyout offer for CommonWealth REIT to $2.26 billion, or $27 per share.
The increased proposal is subject to CommonWealth cancelling its planned equity offering and engaging in talks, Corvex and Related wrote in a letter to the real estate trust's board obtained by Reuters.
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - CEO Robert Lawler's 2016 total compensation was $15.3 million versus $15.4 million in 2015
* Primo Water Corp says announces resolution of contingent liabilities
* Futures down: Dow 48 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts (Adds details, updates prices)