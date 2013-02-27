版本:
2013年 2月 28日

Corvex, Related increase offer for CommonWealth REIT

Feb 27 Activist investor Keith Meister and real estate major Related Cos said they were prepared to increase their buyout offer for CommonWealth REIT to $2.26 billion, or $27 per share.

The increased proposal is subject to CommonWealth cancelling its planned equity offering and engaging in talks, Corvex and Related wrote in a letter to the real estate trust's board obtained by Reuters.
