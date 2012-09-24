版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 01:59 BJT

New Issue- Commonwealth Edison sells $350 mln in bonds

Sept 24 Commonwealth Edison Co on
Monday sold $350 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    Citigroup, Mitsubishi and Wells Fargo were the joint active
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: COMMONWEALTH EDISON

AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 3.8 PCT     MATURITY    10/01/2042   
TYPE BONDS      ISS PRICE 99.822   FIRST PAY   04/01/2013 
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 3.81 PCT     SETTLEMENT  10/01/2012   
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 92 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐