版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 28日 星期四 06:57 BJT

CommonWealth REIT offering priced at $19 per share - underwriters

Feb 27 CommonWealth REIT's equity offering of 30 million shares has been priced at $19 per share, according to two underwriters.

Most of the shares were sold to institutional investors, while very little went to retail investors, one of the underwriters said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐