Community Health says can boost share buyback program

Nov 3 Community Health Systems Inc, the
second-largest for-profit U.S. hospital operator, said it has
the ability to increase its share repurchase program by more
than $300 million under its current bank credit facility.
Community has about $150 million remaining under its
existing share repurchase authorization, Chief Executive Wayne
Smith said Tuesday on the company's earnings conference call.
The company will increase the authorization "as necessary,"
Smith said, noting that buying shares was an appropriate use of
cash given the company's lower share price.
Community Health shares were down 1.5 percent at $27.99 at
midday Tuesday, a day after the company released disappointing
third-quarter results. The stock has lost more than half of its
value since June as investors, concerned about slowing demand
for healthcare services in the second year of the Affordable
Care Act, rotated out of hospital shares.
