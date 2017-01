Community Health says HMA facilities, lack of flu hurt results

Feb 16 COMMUNITY HEALTH CEO WAYNE SMITH SAYS LACK OF FLU ILLNESSES HURT PATIENT VOLUMES IN FOURTH QUARTER COMMUNITY CEO SAYS SAW LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED VOLUME IN FORMER HMA MARKETS, ESPECIALLY FLORIDA COMMUNITY HEALTH SAYS RAISED ALLOWANCE FOR BAD DEBTS BY $169 MILLION COMMUNITY CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO COMPLETE UPDATED FILING ON QUORUM HEALTH SPINOFF IN FIRST HALF OF 2016 COMMUNITY CEO SAYS DELAY OF QUORUM SPINOFF DUE TO DISRUPTION IN DEBT MARKETS COMMUNITY CEO SAYS CONTINUING TO ADD OUTPATIENT FACILITIES, DIVEST NON-COMPLEMENTARY OPERATIONS COMMUNITY CEO SAYS WILL USE EXCESS CASH TO PAY DOWN DEBT TO DECREASE LEVERAGE (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago)