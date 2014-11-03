版本:
Higher admissions help Community Health Q3 beat expectations

Nov 3 Hospital operator Community Health Systems Inc reported a quarterly profit above average analyst expectation as admissions in its hospitals soared 49 percent.

Net profit rose to $62 million, or 54 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 up from $4.1 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned $1.01 per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 76 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net operating revenue rose 51.1 percent to $4.8 billion for the quarter. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
