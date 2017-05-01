Community Health posts quarterly loss, hurt by charge

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Community Health Systems Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, largely due to a charge related to its sale of businesses.
The for-profit U.S. hospital operator said its net loss available to shareholders was $199 million, or $1.79 per share, compared with a net profit of $11 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 7 cents per share.
Net operating revenue fell 10.3 percent to $4.49 billion.
Community Health has been looking to turn its business around by selling off some of its assets in the past few months to ease its debt load. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668