New Issue-Community Health Systems sells $1.2 bln notes

July 9 Community Health Systems Inc on
Monday sold $1.2 billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $1 billion.
Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC,
SunTrust and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.
BORROWER: COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS
AMT $1.2 BLN COUPON 7.125 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2020
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013
MOODY'S B3 YIELD 7.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/18/2012
S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 596 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS