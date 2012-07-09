New Issue-Community Health Systems sells $1.2 bln notes

July 9 Community Health Systems Inc on Monday sold $1.2 billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $1 billion. Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC, SunTrust and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS AMT $1.2 BLN COUPON 7.125 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 7.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/18/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 596 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS