版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 10日 星期二 04:08 BJT

New Issue-Community Health Systems sells $1.2 bln notes

July 9 Community Health Systems Inc on
Monday sold $1.2 billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $1 billion. 
    Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC,
SunTrust and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.

BORROWER: COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS 

AMT $1.2 BLN    COUPON 7.125 PCT   MATURITY    07/15/2020
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   01/15/2013
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 7.125 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/18/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 596 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐