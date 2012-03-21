US court rules for Community in suit by rival Tenet

March 21 Community Health Systems Inc,
which failed in attempts to acquire rival hospital operator
Tenet Healthcare Corp, prevailed in getting a lawsuit
brought by Tenet thrown out, Community said on Wednesday.
U.S. District Court Judge Barbara Lynn dismissed the suit
with prejudice, citing Tenet's lack of standing to bring the
action, Community said.
"We believe Tenet's board and management team initiated this
litigation for the purpose of distracting shareholders from our
bid to buy their company," Community Chief Executive Wayne Smith
said in a statement. "Today's ruling brings a conclusion to
Tenet's unfounded lawsuit and we are pleased to put it behind
us."