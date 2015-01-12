版本:
MOVES-Community Bank promotes Christy Lombardi to chief administrative officer

Jan 12 The Waldorf, Maryland-headquartered bank has promoted executive vice president Christy Lombardi to the position of chief administrative officer.

Lombardi will be responsible for administrative and corporate governance matters, while continuing to oversee human resources. He joined Community Bank in 1998.

Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $1 billion. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)
