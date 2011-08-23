UPDATE 2-Community Choice Financial files for IPO of up to $230 mln

* To list common shares on Nasdaq under symbol "CCFI"
* Underwriters include Credit Suisse, Jefferies, Stephens
Aug 23 Community Choice Financial Inc filed with
U.S. securities regulators to raise up to $230 million in an
initial public offering of its common shares.
Dublin, Ohio-based Community Choice offers short-term
consumer loans, title loans and check cashing services to people
with limited or no banking facility.
The company, which is backed by private equity firm Diamond
Castle Holdings and Golden Gate Capital, said it would use the
proceeds from the offering to repay debt and future
acquisitions.
In April, the company acquired CCCS Corporate Holdings, a
similar-styled alternative financier with 141 stores.
The company said it has total assets worth $480.7 million,
and reported debt worth $295 million in the filing.
Revenue for the six months ended June 30 was about $131
million.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
on Tuesday, the company said Credit Suisse Securities LLC,
Jefferies & Co, Stephens Inc, JMP Securities LLC and William
Blair & Co LLC would be underwriting the offering.
The company, which has presence in 14 states, plans to list
its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol "CCFI."
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO can be different.
