UPDATE 2-Community Choice Financial files for IPO of up to $230 mln

* To list common shares on Nasdaq under symbol "CCFI"

* Underwriters include Credit Suisse, Jefferies, Stephens (Adds details on company, stakeholders)

Aug 23 Community Choice Financial Inc filed with U.S. securities regulators to raise up to $230 million in an initial public offering of its common shares.

Dublin, Ohio-based Community Choice offers short-term consumer loans, title loans and check cashing services to people with limited or no banking facility.

The company, which is backed by private equity firm Diamond Castle Holdings and Golden Gate Capital, said it would use the proceeds from the offering to repay debt and future acquisitions.

In April, the company acquired CCCS Corporate Holdings, a similar-styled alternative financier with 141 stores.

The company said it has total assets worth $480.7 million, and reported debt worth $295 million in the filing.

Revenue for the six months ended June 30 was about $131 million.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, the company said Credit Suisse Securities LLC, Jefferies & Co, Stephens Inc, JMP Securities LLC and William Blair & Co LLC would be underwriting the offering.

The company, which has presence in 14 states, plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol "CCFI."

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier) (satyanarayan.r@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: satyanarayan.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))