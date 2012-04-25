UPDATE 1-Community Choice Financial sees IPO priced at $13-$15/shr

BRIEF-North American Palladium sees 2017 production of between 180,000 and 190,000 ounces of palladium
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
April 25 Community Choice Financial Inc said it expects its initial public offering of 10.7 million shares to be priced between $13 and $15 each.
The lender, which offers short-term consumer loans, title loans and check cashing services, had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last August to raise up to $230 million.
At the mid-point of the price range, Community Choice expects to receive net proceeds of $137.1 million, after underwriting discounts and expenses.
It plans to use the proceeds from the offering to fund acquisitions and repay debts.
The company, which has a network of 435 retail storefronts across 14 states, has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CCFI."
Credit Suisse Securities, Jefferies & Co, Stephens Inc, JMP Securities LLC and William Blair & Co are underwriters to the offering.
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Conditionally calls 8-5/8 pct senior secured notes for redemption
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance