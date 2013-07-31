DEALTALK-For deal-hungry hospitals, legal woes are no obstacle

| July 31
July 31 In many U.S. industries, a potential
acquirer would balk at the idea of buying a company mired in a
government investigation, let alone featured on the television
news program "60 Minutes" for its troubles.
But in the hospital space, where gaining scale is crucial to
survival, Community Health Systems is not letting Health
Management Associates' legal woes hamper a buyout.
On the same day that the two companies unveiled their $3.9
billion deal, Health Management also announced it had received
more subpoenas in a widening federal investigation into its
practices for admitting patients.
"In any other industry, it might be as effective a poison
pill as any," said CRT Capital Group analyst Sheryl Skolnick.
"In the hospital industry, apparently it is not."
Community Health knew of the extra subpoenas coming down the
pike and had gained a good understanding of the legal risks
facing the company during its due diligence process, its
executives said on a conference call Tuesday.
In fact, the deal was structured to include a provision
called a contingent value right worth up to $1 per share to HMA
shareholders, or $268 million, depending on the outcome of the
government's probe and the size of any resulting fines and legal
fees.
Looked at another way, if not for the government
investigations, the bid price would have been $1 a share higher,
Skolnick said.
"The shareholders of HMA are going to have to bear $1 per
share for the risk that their company, their board, created that
allowed the conditions to exist that enabled those
investigations to take place," she said.
Community Health is no stranger to such scrutiny either. The
company is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice
over how it handles patients enrolled in the government's
Medicare plan for the elderly.
SCALE IS KING IN HOSPITAL SPACE
Hospitals are bulking up to gain a stronger position in
negotiations with health insurers, reinforce their presence in
local markets, and ultimately brace for diminishing payments
from government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid as the
United States overhauls its healthcare system.
Last month, No. 3 hospital chain Tenet Healthcare Corp
said it was buying Vanguard Health Systems Inc
for $1.73 billion. Community Health is the second-largest,
for-profit U.S. hospital operator, behind HCA Holdings Inc
.
"Scale in this industry is critical because your primary
payer, the government, is going to be cutting reimbursement for
the foreseeable future and you have to be more efficient," said
one person familiar with the acquisition, who wished to remain
anonymous because he is not permitted to speak to the media. "It
is much easier to drive efficiencies through a combination than
it is trying to re-engineer your existing business."
The acquisition is already facing opposition from one of
HMA's largest investors, hedge fund Glenview Capital Management,
which owns a 14.6 percent stake in the company.
Hours after the deal was announced, Glenview, which has been
waging a battle to replace HMA's board, said it would still
prefer to see new directors installed and the company's
operations improved before the final value of the enterprise is
determined.
"It is difficult to assess whether the value offered in the
Community proposal represents full and fair value, or represents
the price offered by an opportunistic acquirer to a distressed
seller," Glenview said in a statement.
Community's chief executive, Wayne Smith, and HMA's CEO Gary
Newsome, first met to discuss a potential combination last fall,
people familiar with the deal said.
In June, HMA announced it had hired Morgan Stanley
and law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges in response to the push
by shareholder Glenview Capital. As a result of
that announcement, HMA received expressions of interest from a
handful of parties, including Community, one of the sources
said.
STOPS AND STARTS
HMA's legal woes did result in some "stops and starts" in
the discussions between Community and HMA," said the person
familiar with the deal.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange commission is investigating
HMA's financial statement disclosures and accounting practices.
In December, it was the subject of a story on the "60 Minutes"
CBS television program that claimed it used aggressive policies
to boost patient admissions. Health Management denied the
assertions.
On Tuesday, HMA disclosed additional subpoenas from the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services about emergency room
operations and from the Office of the Inspector General on
physician relationships.
To some extent, Community had a particular understanding of
HMA's issues, which may have given the larger hospital operator
some level of comfort, said the person familiar with the deal.
Federal investigations at both companies focus on whether the
hospitals are admitting people they shouldn't.
Community suggested the contingent value right (CVR) as a
way of protecting its shareholders from the liabilities, the
sources familiar with the deal said.
The CVR essentially works as an escrow account protecting
Community from HMA's legal liabilities. Every shareholder gets
one contingent value right worth up to $1. The first $18 million
of legal settlement fees will be paid by Community. After that,
for every dollar of losses, the CVR is reduced by 90 cents of
the dollar for HMA shareholders, and by 10 cents for Community.
If legal settlement losses surpass $316 million, HMA
shareholders will not get any value from the CVR.
For Community, buying another hospital operator mired in
legal issues should not concern its investors too much, since
they have already considered the risks involved in holding stock
in a company facing a government probe, said Jefferies analyst
Brian Tanquilut.
"If you are willing to own Community knowing they are under
investigation, then it means you are willing to take on the
investigation risk that comes along with it," Tanquilut said.
"So this deal for HMA should not be that different."