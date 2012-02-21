Community Health earnings exceed analysts' view

BRIEF-Plains GP Holdings files for potential stock shelf for offering of its class a shares size not disclosed
Feb 21 Community Health Systems Inc reported fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts' estimates as the hospital operator benefited from stronger revenue growth as it controlled expenses.
Net income declined as the company took a large charge for repaying debt early. Net income attributable to shareholders was $30.9 million, or 35 cents a share, compared with $69.5 million, or 76 cents, a year ago.
Excluding the charge for repaying senior notes, Community Health said it earned 85 cents a share from continuing operations.
Analysts on average expected 83 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Hershey Co - Todd Tillemans, Join Hershey on April 3 to lead company's flagship U.S. business including core confection
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: