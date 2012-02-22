UPDATE 1-Community Health profit tops analyst view

BRIEF-Big Lots announces 19 pct increase in quarterly dividend on common stock
* Q4 EPS from cont ops, ex items, of 83 cents tops estimates
* Shares rise 1.6 percent after hours
Feb 21 Community Health Systems Inc reported fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts' estimates as the No. 2 U.S. hospital operator focused on reducing expenses in the weak economy.
Net income declined as the company took a large charge for repaying debt early. Net income attributable to shareholders was $30.9 million, or 35 cents a share, compared with $69.5 million, or 76 cents, a year ago.
Excluding the charge for repaying senior notes, Community Health said it earned 85 cents a share from continuing operations.
Analysts on average expected 83 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net operating revenue in the quarter rose 3.9 percent to $3.4 billion. Analysts, on average, expected $3.54 billion.
For 2012, Community Health projected earnings from continuing operations in a range of $3.45 to $3.70 per share, while analysts expected $3.58 per share.
Shares of Community Health rose 1.6 percent to $21.00 in after-hours trading from a close of $20.66 on the New York Stock Exchange.
