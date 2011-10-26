UPDATE 2-Community Health reports higher profit

* Adj EPS of $0.86 matches Street view

* Net income rises to $74.3 million

* Net oper revenue rises 9 percent to $3.44 billion

* Shares nearly flat (Adds adjusted profit, share price)

Oct 26 Community Health Systems Inc (CYH.N), the No. 2 U.S. hospital operator, said its third-quarter net profit rose 5.5 percent as it bought new facilities and manage costs.

The company reported third-quarter net income of $74.3 million, or 83 cents a share, compared with $70.4 million, or 76 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding a government investigation and shareholder lawsuits, a tax issue and discontinued operations, the company earned 86 cents a share, which matched the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net operating revenue rose 9 percent to $3.44 billion. Analysts expected $3.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the full year, Community Health projected income from continuing operations of $3.30 to $3.39 per share on net operating revenue of $13.6 billion to $14 billion. For 2012, the company forecast earnings per share from continuing operations of around $3.60.

Shares of the hospital operator, which have fallen about 46 percent so far this year and closed at $20.28 on Wednesday, were down 2 cents in after hours trading.

(Reporting by Deena Beasley, editing by Bernard Orr)