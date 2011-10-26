UPDATE 2-Community Health reports higher profit

* Adj EPS of $0.86 matches Street view
* Net income rises to $74.3 million
* Net oper revenue rises 9 percent to $3.44 billion
* Shares nearly flat
(Adds adjusted profit, share price)
Oct 26 Community Health Systems Inc (CYH.N), the
No. 2 U.S. hospital operator, said its third-quarter net profit
rose 5.5 percent as it bought new facilities and manage costs.
The company reported third-quarter net income of $74.3
million, or 83 cents a share, compared with $70.4 million, or
76 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding a government investigation and shareholder
lawsuits, a tax issue and discontinued operations, the company
earned 86 cents a share, which matched the average analyst
estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net operating revenue rose 9 percent to $3.44 billion.
Analysts expected $3.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the full year, Community Health projected income from
continuing operations of $3.30 to $3.39 per share on net
operating revenue of $13.6 billion to $14 billion. For 2012,
the company forecast earnings per share from continuing
operations of around $3.60.
Shares of the hospital operator, which have fallen about 46
percent so far this year and closed at $20.28 on Wednesday,
were down 2 cents in after hours trading.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley, editing by Bernard Orr)