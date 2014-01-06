Community Health sees slight boost from health law in 2014

Jan 6 Community Health Systems Inc, which awaits a shareholder vote this week on its proposed takeover of smaller hospital operator Health Management Associates Inc, said it expects the new healthcare law to provide a slight boost to 2014 earnings.

Community Health, which said it was providing 2014 projections to reflect the Health Management acquisition as if it occurred on Jan. 1, forecast adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $2.925 billion to $3.2 billion for the year ahead. It sees 2014 operating revenue, less a provision for bad debts, of $19.7 billion to $21.2 billion.

The company said it anticipates the Health Management transaction to close by the end of this month.

Health Management shareholders are expected to vote on Wednesday on the pending merger.