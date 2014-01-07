UPDATE 1-Community Health sees slight boost from U.S. health law in 2014

Jan 6 Community Health Systems Inc,
which awaits a shareholder vote this week on its proposed
takeover of smaller hospital operator Health Management
Associates Inc, said it expects the new U.S. healthcare
law to provide a slight boost to 2014 earnings.
Community Health, the No. 2 U.S. hospital company behind HCA
Holdings Inc, also said it was negotiating an agreement
with the U.S. Office of the Inspector General to settle a probe
related to allegations of false claims to the federal Medicare
program for the elderly and disabled. Such deals, called
corporate integrity agreements, typically last five years and
involve annual reviews by an independent organization.
Community Health said it was setting aside $101.5 million in
2013 to settle those claims and undisclosed issues at a company
hospital in Laredo, Texas.
For 2013, it said it expects its adjusted earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to range from
$1.825 billion to $1.85 billion, excluding expenses for the
settlements and pending purchase of Health Management. It
forecast operating revenue of $12.975 billion to $13.0 billion.
Results in 2013 reflect a greater-than-expected
deterioration in patient volumes at the company's hospitals,
including a 6.7 percent decrease in admissions for the year,
Community Health said.
The company, which said it was providing 2014 projections to
reflect the Health Management acquisition as if it occurred on
Jan. 1, forecast adjusted EBITDA of $2.925 billion to $3.2
billion for the year ahead. It sees 2014 operating revenue, less
a provision for bad debts, of $19.7 billion to $21.2 billion.
The 2014 outlook includes a benefit to adjusted EBITDA from
healthcare reform of between 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent of net
operating revenue.
Community Health said it anticipates the Health Management
transaction, valued at $3.6 billion plus a contingent value
right of up to $1 per share, to close by the end of this month.
Health Management shareholders are expected to vote on
Wednesday on the pending merger. Health Management's board in
November backed the takeover after a review period spurred by
activist investor Glenview Capital.