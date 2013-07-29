Community Health's Q2 income drops as hospital admissions fall

July 29 Community Health Systems Inc
reported a lower second-quarter profit on Monday due to a
decline in patient admissions at its hospitals.
Community Health said its second-quarter income from
continuing operations was $47.1 million, or 32 cents a share,
compared with $102.2 million, or 93 cents a share, a year ago.
Net operating revenue slipped 0.2 percent to $3.24 billion
compared with the year ago quarter.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this
month that Community Health is interested in a takeover bid for
HMA.