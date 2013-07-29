UPDATE 1-Community Health's 2nd-qtr income drops on fewer patients

July 29 Community Health Systems Inc
reported a sharp decline in second-quarter profit on Monday,
hurt by a drop in patient admissions at its hospitals and
higher-than-expected bad debts.
Total admissions fell 5.1 percent in the quarter, compared
with a year ago, the company said. Volumes were especially weak
in May and June.
Community Health released preliminary results earlier this
month, which sent its shares plunging. Monday's official
quarterly results largely matched the preliminary figures.
Rising bad debts and declining admissions at hospitals in
the still-weak economy are among the factors driving a wave of
consolidations in the hospital sector. Patients are struggling
with higher expenses for their medical care due to lack of
insurance or larger deductibles.
Community Health is interested in a takeover bid for smaller
hospital operator Health Management Associates, sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month.
Community Health on Monday said its second-quarter income
from continuing operations was $47.1 million, or 32 cents a
share, compared with $102.2 million, or 93 cents a share, a year
ago.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 33 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net operating revenue slipped 0.2 percent to $3.24 billion
compared with the year-ago quarter. The company said its
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
were $414.2 million in the second quarter, down from $483.1
million a year earlier.