Community Health net profit edges up, trims outlook

April 29 Hospital operator Community Health
Systems Inc reported slightly higher first-quarter net
income, but trimmed the top of its projected range for full-year
earnings, citing a more challenging operating environment for
healthcare providers.
The second-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain forecast
full-year 2013 earnings from continuing operations of $3.50 to
$3.80 per share. The company previously estimated the top end of
the range at $3.90 per share.
Analysts, on average, were forecasting 2013 earnings of $3.71
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First-quarter net income was $79.2 million, or 86 cents a
share, up from $75.5 million, or 85 cents a share, a year
earlier. Net operating revenue rose 0.4 percent to $3.31
billion.
Analysts on average had expected first-quarter revenue of
$3.37 billion.