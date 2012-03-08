New Issue-Community Health Systems adds $1 bln notes

March 8 Community Health Systems Inc on Wednesday added $1 billion in a reopening of an existing senior note issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $750 million. Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC, SunTrust, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC AMT $1 BLN COUPON 8 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 102.5 FIRST PAY 05/15/2012 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 7.447 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/21/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 597 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS