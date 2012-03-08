New Issue-Community Health Systems adds $1 bln notes

March 8 Community Health Systems Inc
on Wednesday added $1 billion in a reopening of an
existing senior note issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $750 million.
Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC, SunTrust, and
Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC
AMT $1 BLN COUPON 8 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2019
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 102.5 FIRST PAY 05/15/2012
MOODY'S B3 YIELD 7.447 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/21/2012
S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 597 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS