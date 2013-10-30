Community Health Systems profit falls, outlook lowered

Oct 30 Community Health Systems Inc
reported sharply lower quarterly net profit on Wednesday due to
a $98 million charge to cover eventual settlement of a U.S.
government investigation into its Medicare admissions between
2005 and 2010.
The company also lowered its full-year earnings outlook,
citing ongoing volume weakness.
For the third quarter, the hospital operator reported net
income of $4.1 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with $44.2
million, or 49 cents a share, a year earlier.
Community Health said it is still in negotiations with the
Department of Justice but believes that the reserve is
sufficient to cover the claims and other related legal expenses.
The company said total admissions for the third quarter fell
6.8 percent, while net operating revenue rose by less than 1
percent to $3.22 billion.
For the full year, Community Health said it expects adjusted
earnings of $2.85 to $3.10 per share, down from a previous
forecast of $2.95 to $3.25. Analysts had forecast 2013 earnings
per share of $2.96.