UPDATE 1-CommVault Q1 beats Wall Street, shrs rise

Aug 2Data storage and management products maker CommVault Systems Inc , reported quarterly results that trumped market consensus, helped by higher software sales, sending its shares up about 3 percent in pre-market trade.

First-quarter net income doubled to $7 million, or 16 cents a share, from $3.5 million, or 8 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 21 cents a share, beating analysts' estimates of 17 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company is expected to benefit from strong IT spending this year, as businesses spend more on managing and protecting data after a relatively dry spell of two years.

CommVault, which counts Dell among its largest customers, reported April-June revenue of $91.5 million, up 38 percent from the year-ago period.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to post $83.8 million in revenue for the first quarter.

Software sales grew 55 percent to about $43.8 million and services revenue rose 26 percent to $47.7 million in the quarter.

Shares of the Oceanport, New Jersey-based company rose to $39.76 in pre-market trade on Tuesday. They had closed at $38.75 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)