UPDATE 1-CommVault Q1 beats Wall Street, shrs rise

* Q1 adj EPS $0.21 vs est $0.17
* Q1 rev $91.5 mln vs est $83.8 mln
* Shrs up about 2.6 pct, pre-mkt
Aug 2Data storage and management products maker
CommVault Systems Inc , reported quarterly results that
trumped market consensus, helped by higher software sales,
sending its shares up about 3 percent in pre-market trade.
First-quarter net income doubled to $7 million, or 16 cents
a share, from $3.5 million, or 8 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 21 cents a share, beating
analysts' estimates of 17 cents a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company is expected to benefit from strong IT spending
this year, as businesses spend more on managing and protecting
data after a relatively dry spell of two years.
CommVault, which counts Dell among its largest
customers, reported April-June revenue of $91.5 million, up 38
percent from the year-ago period.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to post
$83.8 million in revenue for the first quarter.
Software sales grew 55 percent to about $43.8 million and
services revenue rose 26 percent to $47.7 million in the
quarter.
Shares of the Oceanport, New Jersey-based company rose to
$39.76 in pre-market trade on Tuesday. They had closed at $38.75
on Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)