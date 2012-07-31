UPDATE 1-CommVault results top estimates, shares rise

* Q1 adj EPS $0.30 vs est $0.23
* Q1 revenue $111.3 vs est $108.9 mln
* Shares up 10 percent
July 31 CommVault Systems Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly results on increased demand for
its software that helps businesses archive, back-up and search
data.
Shares of the company, which has not missed quarterly profit
estimates for more than two years, were up 10 percent in
premarket trading.
Net income for the first quarter rose to $10.1 million, or
21 cents per share, from $7 million, or 15 cents per share, a
year earlier. Excluding items, earnings were 30 cents per share.
Revenue rose 22 percent to $111.3 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 23 cents per
share on revenue of $108.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company's larger rivals EMC Corp and Symantec
Corp have warned of slowing technology spending in the
second half of this year.
Shares of CommVault have risen about 46 percent since
touching a year-low of $30.97 last September. They closed at
$45.38 on Monday on the Nasdaq.