Jan 13 Compagnie Du Bois Sauvage SA :

* Says its subsidiary Surongo America, Inc (USA) subscribed at end of December 2014 to capital increase of Noel Group for an amount of $4.8 million

* Its holding is maintained at about 30 pct of Noel Group

* At beginning of January, Noel Group and Bespoke Capital partners acquired 100 pct of shares of Nomacorc which they didn't hold yet