BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium sells road signage activity in Switzerland

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 27
ZURICH, April 27 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
Dec 23 Compagnie Plastic Omnium Sa
* Announces sale by the environment division of its road signage activity in Switzerland
* Finalized the sale of its 50 pct shareholding in Signal AG, a company registered in Switzerland specialized in road marking, signage and services
* 50 pct shareholding was sold for 20 million Swiss francs ($20.26 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9871 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
