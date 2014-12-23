版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 24日 星期三 01:22 BJT

BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium sells road signage activity in Switzerland

Dec 23 Compagnie Plastic Omnium Sa

* Announces sale by the environment division of its road signage activity in Switzerland

* Finalized the sale of its 50 pct shareholding in Signal AG, a company registered in Switzerland specialized in road marking, signage and services

* 50 pct shareholding was sold for 20 million Swiss francs ($20.26 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9871 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
